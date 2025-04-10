403
Turkey, Israel Hold Meeting on Conflict Prevention Mechanism
(MENAFN) The first technical meeting between Turkey and Israel, focused on establishing a conflict prevention mechanism to avoid "unwanted incidents" in Syria, took place on Wednesday in Azerbaijan, as reported by the Turkish National Defense Ministry.
On Thursday, the ministry emphasized that Israel must immediately cease its "provocative attacks," which are endangering Syria's territorial integrity and destabilizing its security and stability.
The ministry further stated that, in order to guarantee regional security, Israel must abandon its expansionist, occupying stance, and the international community must intervene to prevent this "unlawfulness."
Additionally, the ministry highlighted that Israel's current illegal settlement activities in the West Bank, along with its failure to halt attacks on neighboring countries, are weakening stability and peace in the land.
