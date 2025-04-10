Plus Relocation And Helix Partner To Bring Better Sleep To Relocating Employees

MENAFN - PR Newswire) During the development of Point C, Plus's credit-based benefit selection technology, the team discovered a recurring insight. Many relocating employees would rather purchase a new mattress at their destination than go through the hassle of shipping their existing one across the country or internationally. This insight led Plus to Helix.

"Helix has been an outstanding partner in helping us deliver a more thoughtful and personalized relocation experience," said Tracey Gatlin, Senior Vice President, Global Services & Supply Chain at Plus Relocation. "They have worked closely with us to offer tailored discounts and recommend the right products to meet our employees' needs. Together, we've turned a common pain point into a source of comfort and convenience."

Since the beginning of the partnership, Helix has created custom discount programs and collaborated with Plus to identify sleep products that best support employees during times of transition. With a streamlined online shopping experience, rapid fulfillment and delivery, and high-quality mattresses designed for individual needs, Helix is helping relocated employees feel more at home, faster.

"We are proud to partner with Plus Relocation to support people during one of life's most stressful experiences," said Adam Tishman, Co-Founder & President of Helix. "Moving can be a taxing process, and quality sleep is essential during times of change. Our shared commitment to personalization makes this partnership a natural fit, allowing us to provide employees with a sleep solution tailored to their needs, so they can settle into their new spaces feeling rested, comfortable, and at home."

As the relationship continues to grow, Plus and Helix remain committed to creating innovative solutions that enhance the mobility journey and support employees where they need it most: at home.

About Helix

Helix is an innovative direct-to-consumer sleep brand launched in 2015 with the goal of bringing better sleep to consumers through individually personalized mattresses. Each mattress is designed to support body type, sleeping position, and feel preference using proprietary sleep technology. Helix celebrates the power of personal preferences and individuality while focusing on outstanding product quality. The brand also offers free shipping directly to your doorstep, a 100-night trial, and value-based pricing on its full line of premium products.

Helix is a part of 3Z Brands, a vertically integrated manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer, and direct-to-consumer distributor of award-winning sleep products. Operating a portfolio of best-in-class sleep brands, 3Z designs and assembles its high-quality mattresses on demand from their Arizona Dream Factory, with expertise in mattress engineering supported by advanced equipment and patented materials.

About Plus Relocation

Plus Relocation designs and implements completely personalized mobility solutions with flawless execution for companies of all sizes, including some of the most-recognized brands on the planet. We've been in business since 1968, and our innovative, game-changing approach has propelled us to a full-service, global mobility powerhouse with offices located around the world. Our tri-regional model allows us to deliver seamless mobility services in more than 175 countries.

To learn more, please visit .

Contact: Stephanie Ottenbacher

[email protected]

+1.952.562.8970

SOURCE Plus Relocation