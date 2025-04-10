403
Russia wants removal of ‘toxic legacy’ in recent discussions with US
(MENAFN) Russian and US diplomatic teams have met in Istanbul for closed-door discussions focused on resolving technical and operational challenges that have hindered bilateral relations. The Russian delegation, led by newly appointed Ambassador to Washington Alexandr Darchiev, and the US team, headed by Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, are working to remove longstanding issues, particularly the diplomatic properties seized by the US under the previous administration.
Darchiev emphasized that Moscow seeks to address what he called the "toxic legacy" of the previous US administration, including the return of seized diplomatic assets as a prerequisite for restoring normal relations. He also highlighted the visa and financial restrictions, as well as limited freedom of movement for diplomats, as key obstacles.
Despite the focus on these technical issues, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce clarified that the talks would not cover broader political or security matters, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. She reiterated that the normalization of relations could only occur once peace is achieved between Russia and Ukraine.
This meeting follows US President Donald Trump's recent diplomatic efforts to engage Russia and work toward resolving the Ukraine crisis, which has led to a gradual reestablishment of diplomatic contacts between Moscow and Washington after a hiatus during the Biden administration.
