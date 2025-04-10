403
New Neo-Noir Thriller Launches with a Bang - Taking Care of Business by Simon Pearce
(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Strap in for a high-octane descent into drugs, chaos, and cold-blooded murder with the release of Taking Care of Business, the first book in The Business Trilogy by Welsh author and filmmaker Simon Pearce. This explosive neo-noir crime thriller is being published by Space Monkey Creations Ltd and is now available worldwide in ebook and paperback formats.
Two drug dealers, one serial killer, zero chance of playing it safe.
Meet Mark and Toby—partners in a not-so-legal enterprise. Mark is the slick-talking frontman; Toby is the chemically-inclined mastermind. Together, they run a thriving drug operation from their wild and chaotic hideout, where business is booming and the clientele is as bizarre as it is dangerous.
But their high-stakes hustle is about to collide with something far more deadly—a flesh-hungry serial killer stalking the city. With Mark’s love life crumbling under the pressure of his girlfriend's ultimatum and the body count rising, the duo find themselves caught between the brutal reality of their criminal world and a new, blood-soaked threat they can't control.
Taking Care of Business is a gritty, darkly comedic ride packed with razor-sharp dialogue, twisted humor, and unforgettable characters. Fans of Tarantino-style storytelling and transgressive antiheroes won’t want to miss this debut from Simon Pearce—a writer whose cinematic background brings each scene to visceral, gritty life.
About the Author
Simon Pearce is a writer and director from Wales with a background in independent film, known for his work behind the camera and on the page. Taking Care of Business is adapted from the feature film he directed and co-wrote. With a signature style that leans toward the dark, the outrageous, and the utterly unfiltered, Pearce’s writing dives headfirst into the underbelly of society. If your taste runs toward bold characters, illicit thrills, and unapologetically raw storytelling, you've found your next favorite author.
