Trump Considers Military Option Ahead of Iran Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump on Wednesday did not eliminate the possibility of using force against Iran, even as American officials gear up for direct discussions with Iranian representatives regarding Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Addressing the press from the White House, Trump emphasized that the Saturday meeting would signal the onset of what he described as a “process.” He admitted he didn’t have a specific deadline for the conclusion of the negotiations, instead suggesting that his decision on when time would be up would be driven by a "feeling."
"We have a little time, but we don't have much time, because we're not going to let them have a nuclear weapon, and we're gonna let them thrive. I want them to thrive. I want Iran to be great. The only thing they can't have is a nuclear weapon. They understand that," he explained.
He further asserted that if diplomacy fails, the use of military force remains a viable path. "But with Iran, yeah, if it requires military, we're going to have military. Israel will obviously be very much involved in that. It'll be the leader of that. But nobody leads us. We do what we want to do," he added.
On Monday, Trump expressed that the planned talks—set to begin in Oman—are aligned with what he termed "in Iran's best interests."
He has repeatedly warned that should the negotiations collapse, Tehran "is going to be in great danger" without a formal arrangement.
Based on a news website, Steve Witkoff, serving as Trump’s special envoy, is slated to head the U.S. delegation in the upcoming discussions. This information was shared by two individuals familiar with the preparations.
