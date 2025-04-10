About 283,000 Civilians Remain In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A total of 283,000 civilians remain in the Donetsk region under the control of the Ukrainian government, including 21,500 children. Mandatory evacuation in the region continues.

This was announced at an online briefing by Dmytro Petlin, head of the department of operational and emergency service, communication, warning and public information of the Department for Civil Protection, Mobilization and Defense of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Evacuation measures continue, and as of yesterday (8.04.25) more than 1 million 217 thousand civilians have been evacuated. Almost 190 thousand of them are children and about 46,500 are people with disabilities. And about 283,000 civilians remain in the territory of the region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities,” Petlin said.

He noted that out of the total number of civilians who currently remain in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk region , there are 21,500 children.

As reported, the mandatory evacuation of civilians in the Donetsk region has been going on since August 2, 2022.

Photo: Konstantin Liberov