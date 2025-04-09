ACB Arrests Ex-Corporator, Her Husband In Trap Case

In a statement issued to Kashmir Observer, a spokesman said that Anti-Corruption Bureau produced a charge-sheet in a case under FIR number 10/2022 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 120-B, IPC of PS ACB Jammu in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu against Jyoti Devi, then Corporator of Ward No. 53 Trikuta Nagar Jammu and her husband for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 for issuance of Mulba Clearance Certificate of the works done by the complainant, required for making payments.

“The instant case was registered on the basis of a complaint alleging therein that the complainant approached Jyoti Devi, then Corporator of Ward No. 53 Trikuta Nagar Jammu, who demanded an amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe for issuance of Mulba Clearance Certificate of the works done by the complainant and further asked him to contact her husband namely Sham Lal for payment of bribe money,” he said.

However, the complainant chose not to pay a bribe and instead approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand by the Corporator concerned and accordingly a case under FIR number 10/2022 under section 7 PC Act 1988 and section 120-B IPC was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation of the case was taken up, the spokesman said.

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Corporator and her husband namely Sham Lal red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Both the accused persons were arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team,” it reads.

After the completion of investigation of the case as proved and receipt of prosecution sanction against the accused, accorded by the Government, a charge-sheet against both the accused has been produced in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu, which has transferred the instant case to the Court of Addl. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now