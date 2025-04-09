Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ACB Arrests Ex-Corporator, Her Husband In Trap Case

ACB Arrests Ex-Corporator, Her Husband In Trap Case


2025-04-09 10:12:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday said to have produced a charge-sheet against a former Corporator from Trikuta Nagar, Jammu and her husband in a trap case.

In a statement issued to Kashmir Observer, a spokesman said that Anti-Corruption Bureau produced a charge-sheet in a case under FIR number 10/2022 under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and 120-B, IPC of PS ACB Jammu in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu against Jyoti Devi, then Corporator of Ward No. 53 Trikuta Nagar Jammu and her husband for demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 10,000 for issuance of Mulba Clearance Certificate of the works done by the complainant, required for making payments.

“The instant case was registered on the basis of a complaint alleging therein that the complainant approached Jyoti Devi, then Corporator of Ward No. 53 Trikuta Nagar Jammu, who demanded an amount of Rs 10,000 as bribe for issuance of Mulba Clearance Certificate of the works done by the complainant and further asked him to contact her husband namely Sham Lal for payment of bribe money,” he said.

However, the complainant chose not to pay a bribe and instead approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servant.

On receipt of the complaint, a discreet verification was conducted, which confirms the demand by the Corporator concerned and accordingly a case under FIR number 10/2022 under section 7 PC Act 1988 and section 120-B IPC was registered in Police Station ACB Jammu and investigation of the case was taken up, the spokesman said.

Read Also Former BDC Chairman Booked For Corruption In J&K Case Filed Against Ex-MD JKHCC

“During the course of investigation, a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught the accused Corporator and her husband namely Sham Lal red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Both the accused persons were arrested on the spot by the ACB team. The bribe money was also recovered from their possession in presence of independent witnesses associated with the trap team,” it reads.

After the completion of investigation of the case as proved and receipt of prosecution sanction against the accused, accorded by the Government, a charge-sheet against both the accused has been produced in the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu, which has transferred the instant case to the Court of Addl. Special Judge Anti-Corruption Jammu for judicial determination.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09042025000215011059ID1109411626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search