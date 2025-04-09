Speak Up For Justice Event Seeks A Million Courageous Voices To Defend Courts

The courts are America's last line of defense against tyranny - and they're under siege. Speak Up for Justice is holding a nationwide online forum April 15 to preserve the rule-of-law.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With federal courts and prominent law firms under attack, Los Angeles lawyer Paul R.Kiesel is reminding his colleagues nationwide: "We took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Now is when it counts!" Kiesel has helped launched a public awareness campaign called Speak Up for Justice. Step one: an online forum that will begin to harness the collective influence and skills of America's legal community to defend the access to justice and the rule of law.

This is not about ideology or partisan politics. "Justice isn't left or right," said Kiesel, "it's the foundation of our Constitution and nation. The legal community must stand together to defend against assaults on our laws, our judicial institutions, and our judges' safety."

"The legal community cannot stand by silently while judges are being intimidated, while public figures call for defunding the federal judiciary, and while efforts to target individual lawyers and firms deny Americans access to proper legal representation," added Kiesel. "These threats to our democracy must be called out and resisted. Inaction is acquiescence."

Who's Invited: Attorneys, judges, bar associations, law students, legal journalists, judicial clerks, legal scholars, law school faculty, allied legal professionals, and anyone concerned about the integrity and safety of courts, judges and the rule of law in the United States

When & Where: April 15, 2025, 9 a.m. Pacific / 12 p.m. Eastern – register online at

SpeakUpForJustice

Purpose: The Speak Up for Justice rally is a show of support for judges who daily strive to realize the promise of justice for all, regardless of who appointed them and whether a decision is popular or not.

Featured Speakers:



U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas: Judge Salas serves on the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. She has become a national voice for judicial security and reform following the tragic killing of her son in a targeted attack on her family.

9/11 Fund Special Master Kenneth R. Feinberg: Ken Feinberg is widely recognized for his role as Special Master of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, the BP Deepwater Horizon Disaster fund, and other high-profile legal settlements. He is known for his deep expertise in public compensation and justice.

Berkeley School of Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky: Dean Chemerinsky is one of the country's foremost constitutional scholars. He has argued before the U.S. Supreme Court and authored multiple influential books on the Constitution and civil rights.

U.S. District Judge (ret.) Paul Grimm was appointed as a United States District Judge for the District of Maryland on December 10, 2012. Previously, he was appointed to the Court as a Magistrate Judge in February 1997 and served as Chief Magistrate Judge from 2006 through 2012. California Associate Justice Eileen C. Moore serves on the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division Three. A Vietnam War combat nurse turned jurist, she is a longtime advocate for veterans and judicial education. Justice Moore is also an award-winning author and nationally recognized voice on justice system reform.

Moderator: Paul R. Kiesel

A nationally recognized trial attorney and founding partner at Kiesel Law LLP , Paul R. Kiesel has led major cases like the Juul e-cigarette product liability litigation, Kiesel Law is currently co-lead counsel in the social media litigation representing hundreds of children and young adults with mental health issues related to their social media use. Kiesel was a former president of the Los Angeles County Bar Association, he champions access to justice. In 2010 to engage the California Bar Associations to fight for reinvesting the courts after nearly $1 billion was reduced from court funding due to budgetary challenges the state was facing.

About Speak Up for Justice

Organized by attorney Paul R. Kiesel and supported by attorneys across the country, Speak Up for Justice has been launched to literally speak up for the courts, for judges, and for the rule of law in the United States. The initiative is based on the belief that we must speak up now or risk losing what makes our democracy work. The courts are not political tools, they are A coequal branch of government and an essential part of the check and balance that makes America a democracy. The silence of the legal community ends here. This is an historic opportunity for the legal system to speak with a unified voice - conservative and liberal alike.

