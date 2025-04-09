QNB Group Profits Rise 3% In 2025 Q1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group announced a 3 percent increase in net profits during the first quarter of 2025, reaching QR 4.26 billion, compared to QR 4.143 billion for the same period in 2024.

A statement issued by the group and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website Wednesday indicated that earnings per share amounted to QR 0.43 for the period ending March 31, 2025, compared to earnings per share of QR 0.42 for the same period of 2024.

QNB Group is present in more than 28 countries across three continents, with more than 31,000 employees operating through 900 locations and more than 5,000 ATMs.