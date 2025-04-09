Tunisia Showcases Tourism At Trade Fair In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tunisia, a North African Arab country, will showcase its tourist attractions at the World Travel Market Latin America (WTM Latin America ), a B2B travel and tourism event taking place at Expo Center Norte in São Paulo next week, from April 14 to 16.

According to information released by the Tunisian Embassy in Brazil, an official delegation will be present, led by the director-general of the Tunisian National Tourism Office (ONTT), Helmi Hassine, and including Tunisian inbound agencies specializing in cultural, historical, wellness, luxury, and adventure tourism.

“Tunisia's participation in WTM Latin America is a strategic showcase. It goes beyond promoting the tourist destination-it is an opportunity to strengthen economic and cultural ties between Brazil and Tunisia. This is the perfect time to showcase our country's diversity and potential to new Latin American partners,” Tunisia's ambassador to Brazil, Nabil Lakhal, was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Arab country is experiencing a favorable moment in tourism and attracting Brazilian travelers. Last year Tunisia saw a 16% increase in tourist arrivals from Brazil compared to 2023. According to the embassy, the outlook is promising and highlights Latin America's growing interest in the destination.

WTM Latin America is also expected to serve as a platform for Tunisia to strengthen partnerships with airlines and enhance connectivity with Latin America. According to the embassy, while there are no direct flights between Brazil and Tunisia, efforts are underway to facilitate access through European connections via agreements with operators and airlines.

Tunisia plans to develop combined and themed travel packages-cultural, historical, wellness, and adventure-enhancing traveler experiences and fostering synergy between the two continents.“The Brazilian and Latin American markets play a strategic role in extending Tunisia's tourism season. Operators are engaged, aiming to provide travelers with a complete experience-from reception to service, with authenticity and quality,” Hassine stated in the release.

Tunisia's program at WTM Latin America will also include strategic meetings with tour operators, travel agencies, and specialized media, as well as cultural showcases. On Monday and Tuesday, April 14 and 15, from 6 PM to 8 PM, the country's booth at the fair will offer a sensory experience, celebrating the fusion of tradition and modernity that defines“Tunisianity.”

“The Brazilian tourist values experiences with soul, those that connect them to the present and evoke real emotions. Tunisia offers this possibility: A country of contrasts, between tradition and modernity, where time slows down and travelers can reconnect,” Leila Tekaia, marketing director responsible for developing the Brazilian market, was quoted as saying in the released statement.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Tasnim Nasri/Anadolu Agency/AFP

