PM: Jordan's Interests Supreme, No Foreign Influence Tolerated

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan has affirmed that Jordan stands closer to the Palestinian people than any other nation, and that "our Hashemite leadership has historically made unparalleled sacrifices for the Palestinian cause, with blood, martyrs, and unyielding resolve"."Our positions are immutable, our policies transparent and well-documented," the Prime Minister said during a Lower House of Parliament session Wednesday."This is our solemn duty, and we shall continue to discharge it, under the steadfast leadership of His Majesty the King, regionally and internationally, without faltering.""Let it be unequivocally stated: Jordan's interests are supreme, and no external force shall dictate our course," he asserted."We will not permit any party or entity to interfere in our internal affairs, our choices, our decisions, or our fundamental principles," he continued. "Those who threaten Jordan's security and the safety of our people, whether from within or without, will be met with decisive action, without hesitation."He further stated that externally driven agendas or decisions that deviate from our national policies and objectives, or any compromise of our sovereign interests, will not be tolerated.The Prime Minister made clear that groups inciting against the state and its institutions, or exploiting the genuine national sentiment of the people for their own agendas, will not be allowed to operate.He emphasized that the steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land is Jordan's unwavering goal and priority. "This, however, will never be achieved by jeopardizing Jordan's security, stability, or the safety of our people and land," he affirmed."Our borders and security are secured by the unwavering vigilance of our Arab Army and our security forces.""No loyal Jordanian can stand idly by while our national identity, institutions, and core values are assailed," he reiterated."It is the state's duty, amidst the region's crises and conflicts, to preserve our security and stability and protect our citizens," he stated."When it comes to Jordan's security, stability, and sovereignty, no priority precedes Jordan, and the state's decision is final and non-negotiable."The Prime Minister asserted that Jordanians will not tolerate attempts to undercut or denigrate Jordan's honorable role and just positions, nor will they allow the exploitation of the genuine anger and pain caused by the brutality faced by Palestinians and the tragedy in Gaza to undermine Jordan's efforts or damage our national unity and resilience."While the state safeguards the right of Jordanians to express their views and stand in solidarity with our brothers, it is equally duty-bound to protect Jordan, uphold the law, and prevent any denigration or transgression against our institutions and the dedicated service of our citizens, of whom we are immensely proud," he added.He firmly stated that no attempt to sow discord among Jordanians will be tolerated, affirming that "we are united in our sincere belonging, loyalty, love, and belief in this great nation, its national identity, and its wise Hashemite leadership.""There will be no opportunity to exploit external or internal attempts to undermine our identity and sovereignty, or to create division within our solid national fabric," he declared.The Prime Minister concluded by stating that Jordan's paramount objective today is to fortify our economy, advance our modernization agenda, and fulfill our obligations to our brothers within our means, to safeguard our future and confront the region's relentless challenges.He noted the government's significant efforts to improve economic conditions and increase strategic investments and projects."Our economy is resilient and on the right track, thanks to the collective efforts of all sectors, and no party will be allowed to obstruct our progress, which is essential for Jordan's security and future," he affirmed.