20-Bed Hospital For Drug Addicts Opens In Baghlan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A 20-bed hospital for woman and child addicts was inaugurated in Pul-i-Khumri, the capital of northenrn Baghlan province, on Wednesday.

Baghlan Public Health Director Dr. Abdul Qahar Ahmadi, while addressing the hospital's inauguration ceremony, said the facility was the first of its kind in Baghlan where all staff members were women.

“Today, a 20-bed hospital is starting to function for the treatment of female and child addicts, and there was no such special hospital in Baghlan before.”

He added the hospital would treat drug addicts coming from northern provinces, including Baghlan, and especially neighboring provinces.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ferozan Alami, the head of the hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the hospital would provide free treatment to drug addicts.

She added:“For the first time, a hospital for the treatment of addicted women and children is starting to operate.”

She said addicted women and children would remain under the care and treatment of specialist doctors for 45 days.

Alami said the hospital's entire staff was female because they could better address treatment, psychological counseling, and other problems of addicted women and children.

Another 40-bed hospital for the treatment of addictts is also operating in Baghlan.

ma