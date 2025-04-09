Hershey And Dandelion Media To Unwrap Founder's Story In Upcoming Major Motion Picture HERSHEY, Set For 2026 Release

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls, Spiderwick Chronicles, Mr. Popper's Penguins), Finn Wittrock ( The Big Short, Don't Move, American Horror Story) and Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus, True Detective, San Andreas) will star as Milton and Catherine Hershey; a duo that was chosen for their cross-generational appeal. HERSHEY explores the origins of the iconic chocolate empire and the ingredients that have achieved lasting cultural significance. With Waters' signature storytelling mastery, Wittrock's commanding yet heartfelt performance, and Daddario's emotional depth and captivating screen presence, the movie will stand the test of time, just like the brand itself.

"Against all odds, Milton achieved great success, but unlike a lot of other wealthy men of his time, he shared his success with the working people and community around him," said Mark Waters. "The core of HERSHEY, the movie, will be the special love story between Milton and Catherine Hershey, who inspired his greatest legacy - the creation of Milton Hershey School. I'm excited to have Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario to portray these two visionaries, who believed in leaving the world a better place than they found it - the kind of wonderful, true story that audiences are hungry for right now."

The film is being produced by Sharon Paul (Marlowe, Nuremberg), Mark Tilghman (An Acre of Fools, Vivaldi), Mary Aloe (Mary, Worth), Joshua Harris (Sleeping Dogs, Land of Bad) and Will Hardy, with executive producers Daniel Hank, Joseph Lanius, Flip & Susan Flippen and Joanne Marlowe (RCM3). Screenplay by Sharon Paul and Timothy Michael Hayes .

More Than a Chocolate Bar: The Man Behind the Icon

For over a century, the Hershey's chocolate bar has been woven into the fabric of American culture-appearing in lunchboxes, s'mores by campfires, and countless holiday celebrations. Yet the vision, resilience, and profound humanity of its creator remain largely unknown to the public. This movie bridges that gap, revealing how Milton's greatest innovation wasn't just creating chocolate for the masses, but rather his revolutionary business model as a force for social good-a concept decades ahead of its time- including the establishment of the Milton Hershey School.

Hershey Entities: A Legacy of Love and Lasting Impact

Milton's legacy extends far beyond the beloved chocolate products known worldwide. In Hershey, Pa., five major entities-The Hershey Company, Milton Hershey School, Hershey Entertainment & Resorts, The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company-continue to honor his vision. For the movie, these five entities collaborated with Dandelion Media, to ensure an authentic portrayal of Milton's life. From the project's inception, the filmmakers were granted unprecedented access to the company's archives and the expertise of Hershey historians.

"Milton Hershey's story exemplifies the American Dream," said Michele Buck, President and CEO of The Hershey Company. "This movie will reveal how Milton and Kitty built something far greater than a chocolate company. Their legacy extends beyond sweet treats to education, community, and opportunity for thousands. We're proud to support a film that shares the full Hershey story-one of resilience, vision and impact that continues to inspire today."

"Milton and Catherine Hershey's greatest achievement wasn't chocolate-it was creating a home and school for generations of children in need," said Pete Gurt, President, Milton Hershey School. "As an alumnus of Milton Hershey School, I've seen firsthand how their vision transforms lives. This movie captures the story that inspired extraordinary generosity and a legacy that endures today through every student and graduate of our school. It's a reminder that true success is measured not by what you gain, but by what you give."

About Dandelion Media

"Hope Through Story" is the mission of Dandelion Media . Founded by Sharon Paul and Mark Tilghman, the company produces impactful movies and television series. Dandelion Media is committed to risk-mitigated independent film financing, proprietary audience research and impeccable storytelling. With projects such as HERSHEY, Vivaldi, Strong Women, Strong World, and Silent Night, Dandelion Media champions stories that entertain, inspire, and leave a legacy of hope.

About Hershey Entities

For generations, the name Hershey has been synonymous with beloved chocolate and snacking products around the world, and the legacy of founder Milton Hershey extends far beyond these iconic treats. Milton established five key entities that continue to create moments of goodness and serve the community today. Entities include The Hershey Company , Milton Hershey School , Hershey Entertainment & Resorts , The M.S. Hershey Foundation and Hershey Trust Company. While each entity operates separately, they all embody Milton Hershey's profound philosophy: "One is only happy in proportion as he makes others feel happy and only useful as he contributes his influences for the finer callings in life." This guiding principle continues to inspire Hershey's ongoing legacy.

About Aloe Entertainment

Mary Aloe is considered one of the top independent packaging producers and film finance experts in Los Angeles. Aloe has produced and/or financed over 51 films, most recently Freud's Last Session starring Anthony Hopkins for Sony and the critically acclaimed Rumours starring Cate Blanchett, Alicia Vikander and Charles Dance. Aloe Entertainment's upcoming slate includes Alpha Gang starring Cate Blanchett, Dave Baustista, Zoe Kravitz, Riley Keough, Birds of Prey starring Maria Bakalova and Tin Solider starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro.

About Peachtree Group

