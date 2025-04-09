Women’S ODI WC Qualifiers: Pakistan And Scotland Claim Victories On Opening Day

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, April 9 (IANS) Hosts Pakistan began the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup qualifiers campaign with a 38-run win over Ireland on Wednesday, while Scotland pulled off a famous 11-run win over a more fancied West Indies, despite skipper Hayley Matthews' fighting century.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Muneeba Ali (32) and Sidra Amin put together a decent 77-run partnership, before the latter was dismissed for 51 off 112 balls. Aliya Riaz top-scored by bringing up her half-century in 54 balls, as her 52 added impetus to the hosts' innings.

But her dismissal saw Ireland starting a great fightback as Pakistan lost their final five wickets for 23 and were dismissed for 217 in 49 overs, with Jane Maguire picking up 3-33. Gaby Lewis and Amy Hunter led the chase for Ireland, both compiling 44 runs as they shared a second-wicket partnership of 69.

Orla Prendergast then took over the scoring as she made 37 before Ireland wobbled to sit at 178 for nine, as pacer Diana Baig took 4-35. Eventually, Pakistan completed the victory with the run out of Cara Murray, as Ireland were bowled out for 179 in 44 overs.

Meanwhile, at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Scotland's innings got off to a confident start as openers Abbi Aitken-Drummond and Darcey Carter put on an opening stand of 48 runs. But Hayley struck as Abbi, Darcey and Kathryn Bryce departed to leave Scotland at 69/3 in the 16th over.

Wicket-keeper Sarah Bryce provided the resistance for Scotland as she top-scored with 55 off 56 balls before becoming Hayley's last victim as the West Indies skipper returned figures of 4-56. Chinelle Henry affected two runouts either side of Bryce's dismissal as Scotland slipped to 194/6 before they lost wickets at regular intervals to be all out for 244 all out in the 45th over.

In response, Hayley unsurprisingly led the way and was supported early on by Zaida James, who made 45 before being dismissed to leave the Windies at 120/2. Scotland made steady inroads before Hayley had to retire hurt on 95 and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

Katherine Fraser then castled Cherry-Ann Fraser for a duck to see the Windies slip to 194/7. With the game on a knife-edge, Hayley surprisingly came back out to partner Aaliyah Alleyne, and reached her century before being left stranded on 114 not out as Alleyne was trapped lbw by Abtaha Maqsood for 17, as Scotland completed a famous win.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 217 all out in 49 overs (Aliya Riaz 52, Sidra Amin 51; Jane Maguire 3-33, Arlene Kelly 2-34) beat Ireland 179 all out in 44 overs (Amy Hunter 44, Gaby Lewis 44; Diana Baig 4-35, Nashra Sandhu 3-41) by 38 runs

Scotland 244 all out in 45 overs (Sarah Bryce 55, Megan McColl 45; Hayley Matthews 4-56, Aaliyah Alleyne 2-31) beat West Indies 233 all out in 46.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 114 not out, Zaida James 45; Katherine Fraser 3-50, Chloe Abel 2-31) by 11 runs