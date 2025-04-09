If Your Pet Eats Something Toxic, Hold The Hydrogen Peroxide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) When an item ingested is toxic to your furry or feathered family member, the first thought might be to induce vomiting immediately, but the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline recommend calling a medical professional first.

"Many pets are motivated by food, especially dogs, so when something is dropped or left on the floor, they assume it is edible" said Dr. Renee Schmid, a senior veterinary toxicologist and director of Veterinary Medicine at Pet Poison Helpline. "We've had many pet owners who call us because they've dropped or given their pet the wrong medication. Dogs are also curious by nature, and explore new things with their mouths, often leading to unfortunate ingestions. If your pet does have an accidental poisoning, you may cause more harm by inducing vomiting on your own."

In a recent case, one pet owner accidentally gave her dog her human cancer medication. As soon as she realized what had happened, she forced the dog to drink a dangerous amount of hydrogen peroxide. The cancer pill was retrieved, but the hydrogen peroxide caused the dog to continue vomiting and stop eating. It did significant damage to the dog's gastrointestinal (GI) system. Fortunately, the dog was treated with medication to help as the stomach recovered and has returned to full health.

"Hydrogen peroxide, when used properly, can be very effective at inducing vomiting in dogs only," explained Dr. Schmid. "If given in too great a quantity, however, it can cause significant damage to the esophagus, stomach and intestinal tract."

In certain situations, dogs are the only animal that may be able to have vomiting attempted at home with hydrogen peroxide. Cats, birds, and other species should never have vomiting attempted at home due to high risks of potentially fatal consequences. Negative effects may also occur if vomiting is attempted at home in dogs, which makes it important to never attempt without consulting a veterinarian or Pet Poison Helpline.

In another case, a Sheltie in Pennsylvania gobbled up some raisins before his owner could stop him. Grapes, raisins and currants are toxic to dogs. Ingestion of even a small amount of these foods can result in severe, acute kidney failure.

"Fortunately, the owner called Pet Poison Helpline before trying to induce vomiting at home," Dr. Schmid said. "We were able to walk him through the process of administering the correct amount of hydrogen peroxide, and he was able to safely retrieve the raisins before they caused any harm."

This treatment was potentially lifesaving for the pet and avoided the need for aggressive medical care. It is always ideal for vomiting, or emesis as it is known medically, to be performed under the care of a veterinarian. This is because they can administer medications that generally have fewer potential negative effects and can intervene if the pet has any issues during the process. In emergency poisoning situations, however, timing is often of the essence and home emesis may need to be considered in dogs if veterinary care is not readily available.

"To be safe, pet owners should try to consult with a veterinary professional first in case of accidentally poisoning," Dr. Schmid added. "If your regular veterinarian isn't available, the toxicology experts at Pet Poison Helpline are here to help."

