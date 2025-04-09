COPILOT Welcomes Kim Blue As Chief People Officer
A graduate of East Carolina University and Queens University of Charlotte, Kim resides in Atlanta, often cheering for her son, Avery, at soccer games.
"We're excited to welcome Kim," said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT. "Her expertise will strengthen our team as we grow and continue to invest in our people." Kim will oversee people operations, enhancing culture and strategy at COPILOT.
About COPILOT Provider Support Services
COPILOT's innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient's journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.
