Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
COPILOT Welcomes Kim Blue As Chief People Officer

COPILOT Welcomes Kim Blue As Chief People Officer


2025-04-09 09:01:35
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kim's career spans top organizations like ESPN, Microsoft, and tech/fintech firms, where she's built a reputation as a trusted consultant to C-suite executives and an HR thought leader. A Forbes HR Council member, she's inspired hundreds through her professional development series, The Blueprint. Known for driving efficiency and alignment, Kim's early days as a personal trainer honed her coaching skills, which she now applies to elevate organizations.

A graduate of East Carolina University and Queens University of Charlotte, Kim resides in Atlanta, often cheering for her son, Avery, at soccer games.

"We're excited to welcome Kim," said Chuck Stevens, CEO of COPILOT. "Her expertise will strengthen our team as we grow and continue to invest in our people." Kim will oversee people operations, enhancing culture and strategy at COPILOT.

About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT's innovative technology delivers highly accurate and timely benefits investigation, empowering provider staff and practice management to navigate the complexities of reimbursement for complex, high-cost specialty products. Our real-time portal offers secure and easily accessible data, providing valuable insights that support both provider offices and Pharma clients in effectively managing each patient's journey. Backed by an experienced team with deep expertise in HUB and reimbursement services, COPILOT offers unparalleled guidance in market access and ensures high satisfaction.
