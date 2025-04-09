403
Turkey Arranges Over 60 Moon Missions Next Decade
(MENAFN) Turkey arranges to carry out more than 60 scientific missions to the Moon in the coming decade as part of its strategy to enhance its position in global lunar research.
The nation's lunar initiative focuses on developing advanced technologies to measure radiation, capture detailed images of the Moon's surface, and explore the origins of water present on the Moon.
Based on data collected by a news agency, the Earth-Moon economy, fueled by key players in lunar exploration, is projected to reach a total value of USD150 billion by 2040.
Led by NASA, ongoing projects like Gateway, the International Laser Ranging Service, and Artemis are working towards establishing a permanent human presence on the Moon.
These ventures aim to transform the Moon into a refueling hub, utilizing lunar resources to support further deep-space exploration.
As part of its National Space Program, Turkey is preparing for its inaugural lunar mission by 2028.
The nation aspires to emerge as a key participant in lunar research by reaching the Moon with a domestically developed spacecraft equipped with an indigenous propulsion system.
Turkey’s lunar program involves creating a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including a lunar telescope, a narrow-field radiometer, radiation dosimeters, calorimeters, and high-resolution cameras to survey and capture images of the Moon’s surface.
The program's key goals include identifying the source of water on the Moon’s surface, investigating the structure of magnetospheres, analyzing temperature distribution across the lunar surface, as well as measuring radiation levels both on the Moon and in Earth’s orbit.
