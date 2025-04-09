403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Albanese, Dutton clash in first pre-election debate
(MENAFN) In a significant first debate ahead of the federal election scheduled for May 3, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confronted his opponent, Peter Dutton.
Hosted by news agencies, the debate focused on pressing cost of living challenges, while also addressing the impact of tariffs enacted by former US President Donald Trump.
Current polling indicates a closely fought contest between Albanese's Labor Party and Dutton's Liberal-National coalition, suggesting that both parties may need to collaborate with independent MPs or smaller parties to achieve a governing majority.
A news agency declared Albanese the winner of the debate, drawing on feedback from 100 undecided voters who posed questions during the event.
When the debate moderator asked the audience about their experiences with rising living costs, a significant number of attendees raised their hands, according to a broadcasting agency report.
Dutton characterized the audience's response as a "very confronting scene" and called for a temporary reduction in government fuel taxes to offer immediate financial relief.
Hosted by news agencies, the debate focused on pressing cost of living challenges, while also addressing the impact of tariffs enacted by former US President Donald Trump.
Current polling indicates a closely fought contest between Albanese's Labor Party and Dutton's Liberal-National coalition, suggesting that both parties may need to collaborate with independent MPs or smaller parties to achieve a governing majority.
A news agency declared Albanese the winner of the debate, drawing on feedback from 100 undecided voters who posed questions during the event.
When the debate moderator asked the audience about their experiences with rising living costs, a significant number of attendees raised their hands, according to a broadcasting agency report.
Dutton characterized the audience's response as a "very confronting scene" and called for a temporary reduction in government fuel taxes to offer immediate financial relief.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment