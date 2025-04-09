403
Israeli Occupation Forces Wound 2 Palestinians In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAM ALLAH, April 9 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported on Wednesday that two young men were wounded by Israeli occupation forces in Balata refugee camp east of Nablus city in the West Bank.
In a press release, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that its crews are facing difficulty in reaching the camp due to the prevention by the occupation forces, who began a military operation in the camp several hours ago.
According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces deployed in the camp fired at houses, targeting journalists with tear gas to prevent them from covering the war, raiding and searching homes and arresting several young men.
The Israeli occupation forces forced numerous families to flee the camp and turned their homes into military barracks.
Israeli Army Radio reported that the army began expanding its operations in northern West Bank and raiding Balata refugee camp.
This comes at a time when the occupation army continues its aggression on Jenin and Tulkarm governorates for more than two months now, displacing the majority of the camps' residents, bombing hundreds of houses and completely destroying the infrastructure. (end)
