India's Inaugural Vertical Lift Sea Bridge Enhances Connectivity To Rameswaram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Pamban Bridge on April 6, 2025, in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district. This 2.07-kilometre-long bridge, constructed at a cost of ₹550 crore, connects Rameswaram Island to the mainland, significantly improving regional connectivity.

The New Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, featuring a 72.5-metre-long central span that can be raised to allow ships to pass through. This mechanism enables the central section to rise vertically to a height of 22 metres, facilitating smoother navigation through the Palk Strait.

Constructed parallel to the original Pamban Bridge, which was opened in 1914, the new structure stands three metres higher than its predecessor, providing a navigational air clearance of 22 metres above sea level. The bridge comprises 100 spans of 18.3 metres each and is designed to accommodate double railway tracks with electrification, allowing trains to operate at speeds up to 80 km/h.

The vertical lift span is operated by an electro-mechanical system integrated with train control mechanisms. This design allows the 660-tonne span to be lifted in approximately five minutes, minimizing disruption to rail services. The bridge's substructure has been built to support future double-line electrification, enhancing its capacity and efficiency.

The original Pamban Bridge was closed in December 2022 due to safety concerns arising from its deteriorating condition. The new bridge's design and construction aim to address these issues, offering a more robust and reliable link between the mainland and Rameswaram Island.

The inauguration of the New Pamban Bridge is expected to boost tourism and economic development in the region by providing a more efficient transportation link. The bridge's advanced design and construction techniques reflect India's growing expertise in infrastructure development.

