Ripple To Acquire Hidden Road In $1.25 Billion Deal

Ripple has announced plans to acquire multi-asset prime brokerage firm Hidden Road for $1.25 billion, marking one of the largest acquisitions in the cryptocurrency sector this year. The deal, involving a combination of cash, XRP tokens, and stock, is expected to close in the coming months.

Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple's Chief Executive Officer, emphasized that the acquisition aligns with the company's strategy to expand its presence in the United States, particularly as the regulatory environment becomes more accommodating under the current administration.“The U.S. market is effectively open for the first time due to the regulatory overhang of the former SEC coming to an end, and the market is maturing to address the needs of traditional finance,” Garlinghouse stated.

Hidden Road, founded by Marc Asch in 2018, has established itself as a significant player in the financial markets, processing approximately $3 trillion annually and serving over 300 institutional clients. The firm offers a range of services, including clearing, securities lending, and leveraged trade execution. Asch will continue to lead the prime brokerage division post-acquisition, ensuring continuity in leadership and operations.

The integration of Hidden Road into Ripple's ecosystem is poised to enhance the utility of Ripple's U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD. Hidden Road utilizes RLUSD as collateral across its prime brokerage products, a move that could position Ripple more competitively against established stablecoin providers like Tether and USD Coin.

This acquisition is part of Ripple's broader strategy to leverage its substantial cash reserves for expansion. The company has been actively seeking opportunities to diversify its offerings and solidify its global presence. Garlinghouse has previously highlighted plans to invest in markets with favorable regulatory frameworks, such as the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

