ZEISS Receives FDA Clearance For INTRABEAM 700

Robotic-assisted Precision

In oncological treatments, it must be ensured that the target area is optimally resected, and that healthy tissue is spared as much as possible. Especially during contact irradiation, it is important that the target focus always remains the same throughout the entire treatment, without interruptions or unintended movements. The cutting-edge maneuverability of the brand-new robotic ZEISS INTRABEAM SMART Stand meets these clinical requirements and offers excellent positioning control at every stage of the treatment.

ZEISS INTRABEAM SMART Stand supports the precise positioning of the applicator by allowing it to approach the cavity fast, but also to slow down the speed of movement when navigating the applicator within the cavity. Once the applicator is in place, the active damping and the stand dynamics reduce residual vibrations to a minimum.

"The new incarnation of the INTRABEAM 700 really gives you more range of motion in the delivery of the applicator to the cavity. It gives you precision in how movements can be made inside of the resection cavity by the applicator," says Christopher Cifarelli, MD Neurosurgeon, West Virginia University, USA.

SMART Workflow Efficiency

To achieve the best patient outcomes, healthcare professionals would like to focus solely on the treatment. ZEISS INTRABEAM 700 offers Smart Workflow Efficiency based on a digital-first architecture:

The new sterile ZEISS INTRABEAM SMART Spherical Applicators come with digital-assisted applicator management and the related ZEISS INTRABEAM Spherical Sizer Set also eliminates the need for sterilization. The convenient and smart draping and balancing functions support clinical workflow efficiency further. With a single tap, all functions can be controlled with a modern and intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), familiar from other ZEISS devices.

Furthermore, the completely redesigned RadianceTM treatment planning simulation software enables oncologists to assess and simulate all relevant intraoperative radiation dosage parameters based on individual patient data prior to treatment in a simpler and faster workflow, reducing unexpected treatment disruptions during surgery. This is key to successful surgical oncology procedures, resulting in optimal patient outcomes.

Seamless Connectivity

As part of the digitalization megatrend, connectivity is also becoming increasingly important in surgical oncology workflows worldwide. ZEISS INTRABEAM 700 can be integrated seamlessly into the surgical infrastructure and the hospital information system. Direct access to leading digital solutions from ZEISS enables faster routine workflows and simplified data management. The platform also provides integrated applicator recognition and confirmation through embedded Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology.

For progress in medical technology

The latest generation of the INTRABEAM platform highlights ZEISS' innovative strength and is an example of how the company is driving medical innovation in cancer therapy: INTRABEAM from ZEISS is currently already used in multiple large clinical studies to research intraoperative radiotherapy in brain tumors, and clinical data has already been published. In addition, work on new clinical and patient-related data in the field of breast cancer is ongoing.*

ZEISS will present its latest solution for intraoperative radiotherapy from April 25 to 28, 2025, at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons Annual Scientific Meeting (AANS) in Boston, booth no. 625.