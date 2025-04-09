Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Morocco’S Foreign Minister Holds Talks In Washington With United States (U.S.) National Security Advisor Mike Waltz


Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, held talks on Tuesday in Washington with Mike Waltz, National Security Advisor of the President of the United States, Mr. Donald Trump.

Talks particularly focused on the multidimensional strategic partnership between Morocco and the U.S., as well as on regional issues of common interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

