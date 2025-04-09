Nurri Expands Into Sam's Club Nationwide -- Bringing Better-For-You Protein Milk Shakes To Millions Of More Shoppers

"We're thrilled to expand our reach to Sam's Club, bringing our delicious Protein Milk Shakes to more people than ever before," said Adam Tollefson, Director of Marketing at Nurri. "Nurri's mission is to bring smiles to nourishment, and expanding to more retailers helps us bring that vision to even more people - it's a very exciting moment for the brand!"

Since launching at Costco last September, Nurri has quickly built a loyal following. Shoppers have been eager for the brand to expand through more retailers and new flavors - requests Nurri answered in January with the launch of Vanilla. These expansions highlight Nurri's growing popularity and strong demand for alternative, health-conscious beverages.

"We're redefining the protein shake category at retail, creating excitement for shoppers and driving incremental value for our partners," said Katy Seidler, National Sales Manager. "With Nurri, nutrition isn't a compromise or a chore - it's enjoyable!"

Product Highlights:



Price : $19.98 for a 12-pack of 11oz cans, now available at Sam's Clubs in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming



Benefits : 30g of protein, 10 essential vitamins and minerals, 1g of sugar, lactose-free, made with ultra-filtered milk



Eco-Friendly Packaging : 100% recyclable aluminum cans

Versatility: Enjoy it chilled, over ice, mixed with coffee, or added to cereal or homemade ice cream

About Nurri

Nurri is a new lifestyle brand whose mission is to bring smiles to nourishment by delivering 'better-for-you' health with exceptional taste, flavors, and a little more fun. Nurri offers a perfect balance of flavor and function, empowering everyone to live better and healthier every day. Nurri is where better taste meets better living.



