Glo Fiber Expands Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet In York County, PA

EDINBURG, Va., April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement to deploy fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Dover Township and Dover Borough in York County, Pennsylvania. Glo Fiber will bring their future-proof, 100% fiber network to approximately 7,000 homes and businesses in the area, adding to the 23,000 homes and businesses throughout the County with Glo Fiber service already available. Construction in the Dover area is slated to begin later this year.

“Dover Township anticipates Glo Fiber's advanced fiber-optic Internet service in our community will afford residents and businesses alike additional options for this increasingly necessary service,” said Laurel Oswalt, Township Manager of Dover Township.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 16,800-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole-Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

“We are thrilled to announce further broadband expansion in York County, PA,” said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs & Regulatory at Shentel.“We initially launched service in the County in 2022, and this move represents our commitment to continuing to expand high-speed, reliable Glo Fiber service in the market. We look forward to serving the residents of Dover Township and Dover Borough with a competitive, reliable choice.”

As a leading broadband internet provider, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key competitive differentiators:



Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts Prompt and friendly local customer service

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to more than 346,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

540-984-5055

