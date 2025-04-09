Russia Says Mozdok Airfield Comes Under Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the city of Mozdok in Russia's North Ossetia, drones attacked a military airfield in the early hours of Wednesday.

That's according to the Astra Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

North Ossetia Governor Sergei Menyailo announced the alleged shooting down of 15 drones over the region.

“A drone attack was repelled in the Mozdok district. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 15 drones were destroyed by air defense systems,” he said, claiming there were no casualties or damage as a result of the attack.

At the same time, Astra shared photos showing plumes of smoke coming from the ground after the attack in Mozdok, taken near the building of the local district house of culture, approximately 6 kilometers from the Mozdok airbase. According to local residents, the attack specifically targeted the airfield.

It is noted that this airfield had already been affected as a result of the previous attack in June last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that an UAV alert had been declared in North Ossetia. A similar alert went off also in the Stavropol Territory.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported that the airports in Vladikavkaz and Grozny had suspended operations. Also in Rostov region, several roofs in the cities of Zernograd and Donetsk were damaged due to a drone attack.

Drones also attacked the Serdobsky district of Penza region, where an arsenal of missile and artillery weapons is located.

The governor of the region, Oleg Melnichenko, claimed two drones had been shot down.

As Astra notes, citing open sources, this area of ​​the Penza region is home to an arsenal of missile and artillery weapons operated by military unit 58661-90, which could have been one of the targets of the April 9 attack.

Meanwhile, in the Orenburg region, drones attacked the Orenbug-2 airfield, Astra writes. The governor of the region, Yevgeny Solntsev, claims that all the UAVs were downed, and that there were no casualties or damage, while the Russian Ministry of Defense never reported an attack on this region.

Russia's drone attack: 32 UAVs downed

According to the Russian BBC service, citing the Russian Ministry of Defense, on the evening of April 8 and the night of April 9, a total of 158 drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory over 10 regions and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

The largest number of UAVs was“intercepted or destroyed” over the Krasnodar Territory and Rostov region – 67 and 29, respectively.

In addition, drones were shot down over Voronezh, Kursk, Belgorod, Penza, Saratov, and Oryol regions, Stavropol Territory, annexed Crimea, and over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 7, Ukraine's Air Force hit a Russian warehouse complex in Ozerki, Kursk region, which is actively used by Russian troops.