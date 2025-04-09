IMD Issues Heatwave Alerts For Rajasthan Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 9 (IANS) As temperatures rise abnormally in several parts of Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in 20 districts on Wednesday.

The yellow alert has been sounded in districts -- Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, Pali, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Baran, Kota, Bundi, and Jhalawar -- while an orange alert has been issued in Sri Ganganagar and Jhunjhunu.

According to the Meteorological Centre, a new western disturbance is expected to impact the state starting April 10. This system will likely bring thunderstorms, lightning, and wind speeds of 30-40 km/h, accompanied by light rainfall in several districts.

As a result, a drop of 2-3 degrees in temperature is expected, offering temporary relief from the scorching heat. A yellow alert for thunderstorm activity has been issued for affected districts for the next two days.

On Tuesday, 13 cities reported heatwave conditions. The IMD issued a red alert for Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Barmer, and Jaisalmer on Tuesday, while Orange alerts were in effect in Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner. Both day and night temperatures are abnormally high. Barmer recorded the highest temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius, followed by 45 degrees in Jaisalmer.

Barmer also experienced the hottest night, with a minimum temperature of 31.5 degrees, nearing typical daytime temperatures in hill regions. Currently, several regions in Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Kota, and Churu, are experiencing extreme heat, with maximum temperatures ranging between 44 and 46 degrees. In most other areas of the state, temperatures are hovering between 42 and 44 degrees, which is 3 to 8 degrees above the seasonal average. The highest temperature was recorded in Barmer at 46.4 degrees Celsius, underscoring the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

The intense heatwave and warm nights are expected to persist for the next 48 hours. However, some relief may be on the horizon because of the new western disturbance, which is expected to affect parts of Rajasthan in the next two days.

With the ongoing heatwave, people have been advised to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and stay informed through official weather updates.