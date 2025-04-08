Belgium's PM Announces F-16 Fighter Jets Delivery To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Belgium plans to provide Ukraine with two F-16 fighter jets for spare parts this year, with another two to follow next year. However, the timeline depends on Belgium receiving newer F-35 jets first.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said this at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We promised to be the largest supplier of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and we will keep our word. We will provide two F-16s for parts this year, and we will certainly send two more jets next year. We hope to do more, but we are dependent on the delivery of the F-35s," De Wever said.

He stressed that there are no delays on Belgium's part, but the F-35s are delayed, and as soon as they arrive, the F-16s will be sent to Ukraine.

"It's that simple: we get the F-35s, and you get the F-16s. But rest assured, we will keep our promise to send all the fighter jets to your country as quickly as possible. There will be no delays from Belgium in supplying the F-16s," De Wever said.