Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JHR To Resume Trips To Syria's Daraa, Begins Domestic Tours

2025-04-08 02:23:01
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director-General of the Jordan Hejaz Railway Corporation (JHR) Zahi Khalil on Tuesday stressed that inspections, in cooperation with relevant authorities, are currently underway along the railway line from Mafraq to Al Safr area on the Syrian border prior to resuming tourist trips to the Syrian city of Daraa.

Khalil expected the inspection process to be completed this April to ensure the line's readiness.

Speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, he said that resuming these tourist trips to Daraa depends on government directives and technical and security conditions on the Syrian side, particularly due to interruptions along parts of the railway within Syria.

The director-general added that the JHR will be technically prepared to resume the trips once coordination with the Syrian side is finalised.

Also on Tuesday, Khalil said that JHR has resumed tourist train trips to Umm Al Jimal, Al Jizeh, Qatraneh and Wadi Rum, expecting more than 50,000 passengers during this year's season.

