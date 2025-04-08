Greek Defence Minister Says Ready To Support Lebanese Army

MENAFN - IANS) Beirut, April 8 (IANS) Greece is ready to provide necessary support to the Lebanese army as needed, Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias said here Tuesday.

Dendias made the remarks when meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which he also expressed willingness to share Greece's military expertise and military infrastructure advancements, according to a statement by the Lebanese Presidency.

Aoun welcomed Greece's support, saying it is a testament to the mutual commitment between the two countries to elevating bilateral ties to a higher level.

Aoun also briefed Dendias on the current situation in southern Lebanon, and condemned Israel's continued violations of Lebanese territory, of the ceasefire agreement reached in November, and of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dendias met with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Menassah, during which the two discussed bilateral defense cooperation, international issues of common interest, and the regional situation, according to a report by Lebanese state-run National News Agency (NNA), Xinhua news agency reported.

They highlighted Greece's role within the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, and addressed the importance of bilateral coordination to combat illegal migration, the NNA reported.

Dendias expressed Greece's firm commitment to Lebanon, and its readiness to assist Lebanon in meeting the Lebanese army's operational needs, the NNA reported.

Menassah thanked Greece for its continued support for Lebanon, and called on Greece to help halt the ongoing Israeli violations and ensure the full implementation of Resolution 1701, the NNA reported.