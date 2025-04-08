Zelensky Outlines Key Topics For Upcoming Ramstein Meeting
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared these details at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.
"There will be critical issues on the agenda -- the Patriot systems, air defense, additional defense packages, and importantly, the unification of countries ready to open factories or production lines for various types of weapons here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.
Commenting on the aftermath of a recent Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, he stressed that "the best support the United States can provide Ukraine today is the transfer of Patriot systems."Read also: Next UDCG meeting to be held in Brussels Apr 11, after "Coalition of the Willing" event
The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is scheduled for April 11 and will be chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment