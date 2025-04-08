Zelensky Outlines Key Topics For Upcoming Ramstein Meeting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The delivery of additional Patriot air defense systems, new defense aid packages, and discussions on uniting countries willing to establish arms production facilities in Ukraine will be among the key issues at the upcoming meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared these details at a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever in Kyiv on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

"There will be critical issues on the agenda -- the Patriot systems, air defense, additional defense packages, and importantly, the unification of countries ready to open factories or production lines for various types of weapons here in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Commenting on the aftermath of a recent Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, he stressed that "the best support the United States can provide Ukraine today is the transfer of Patriot systems."

Next UDCG meeting to be held in Brussels Apr 11, after "Coalition of the Willing" event

The next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is scheduled for April 11 and will be chaired by UK Defense Secretary John Healey.