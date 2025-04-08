Thailand's Praram 9 Hospital Opens Referral Office In Dhaka

Dhaka: Thailand's specialized hospital, Praram 9, has launched a referral office in Dhaka. The Bangkok-based hospital partnered with Wellness Horizons of Bangladesh to avail this facility.

Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, the ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh, officially inaugurated the referral center during a grand opening ceremony organized at Gulshan Club in the capital on April 7.

During her speech as the chief guest, Mrs. Sumitmor highlighted the gradual increase of Bangladeshi medical tourists in Thailand and attributed the country's top-quality and world-class healthcare services as the key contributing factor.

"The launching of its (Praram 9 Hospital) referral office in Dhaka reflects its determination to establish a firm foothold in the Bangladesh market and become another key player in the medical tourism sector of Thailand," Mrs. Makawadee remarked.

A delegation of specialist surgeons and key officials of Praram 9 Hospital, including deputy managing director Dr. Wittaya Wanpen, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peerapong Swatdipong, and specialist surgeon Dr. Thanapong Wongwiriyakul, came all the way from Thailand to attend the event and presented information on the hospital and its specialized facilities.







Praram 9 Hospital is a JCI-accredited healthcare center located in Bangkok, Thailand. The hospital specializes in the treatment of complex diseases, including brain surgeries, heart surgeries, and kidney transplants, among other specialties. The Kidney Disease and Transplant Institute, with a special JCI accreditation, is recognized as the best specialized center in Thailand for nephrology. It has successfully performed more than 1,300 kidney transplants.

Along with its specialized facilities, Praram 9 has assigned a special customer service team for international patients that comprises proficient speakers of multiple languages.

The newly established referral office in Dhaka will facilitate Bangladeshi patients with pre-treatment plans tailored to individual patient needs, assistance to select the most suitable doctor, remote consultations for early assessment and follow-up, air ambulance service, and other arrangements in Thailand to ensure a smooth and comfortable medical journey.

In addition to this, Wellness Horizons will collaborate with the Royal Thai Embassy in Dhaka to handle visa processing and complete other requirements of medical tourists traveling to Praram 9 Hospital.

