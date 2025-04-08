Lockton Advances Cyber Risk Analytics Through Strategic Partnership With Axio

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership with Axio, a leading provider of cyber risk quantification solutions. As cyber threats grow in frequency and complexity-and insurance markets tighten-this partnership equips organizations with the advanced analytics they need to understand, manage, and communicate their cyber risk in financial terms.

By integrating Axio's cutting-edge platform, Lockton will help clients move beyond surface-level risk assessments to more deeply understand the potential financial impacts of a cyber event. In a world where boards, regulators, and insurers are demanding more accountability and transparency around cyber preparedness, this partnership delivers the data-driven clarity businesses need to make informed decisions about investments, controls, and insurance coverage. Unlike one-size-fits-all risk models, Axio's approach layers analysis: starting with general business disruption, then incorporating industry-specific impacts, and finally tailoring insights to the client's unique operational and technical environments. The result is highly customized, actionable intelligence that helps organizations make smarter, faster decisions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Axio to enhance our cyber risk management offerings," said Michelle Faylo, U.S. Cyber & Technology Leader at Lockton. "This partnership enables us to leverage Axio's advanced tools and expertise, equipping our clients with the most innovative risk quantification solutions, so they can confidently navigate an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape."

"Together, we are setting a new standard in cyber resilience and helping businesses make informed decisions to protect their assets," said Scott Kannry, CEO of Axio. "Our partnership with Lockton unites our expertise to ensure businesses receive the most comprehensive support when their managing cyber risks."

As part of this partnership, Lockton and Axio are working to integrate APIs between the Axio360 platform and Lockton's Scout analytics platform. This seamless integration will empower Lockton's cyber brokers with detailed, real-time analysis, ensuring Lockton clients receive the most robust and actionable cyber risk insights available.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 12,500+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers deep industry knowledge and product specialization with a passion for serving clients.

SOURCE Lockton

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED