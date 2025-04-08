403
Polar bears seek shelter in deserted buildings on remote Russian island
(MENAFN) A surprising discovery on a secluded Russian island has produced remarkable images of polar bears taking refuge in deserted structures, indicating possible changes in their usual behavior.
In September 2021, wildlife photographer Dmitry Kokh and his team were traversing the Chukotka Peninsula in northeastern Russia, with the goal of reaching Wrangel Island, renowned for its polar bear population. However, inclement weather compelled them to find shelter near Kolyuchin Island, an uninhabited site featuring a dilapidated Soviet-era weather station, where they encountered an unexpected sight.
"We faced a heavy storm, with super-strong wind and waves, and we tried to find a place to shelter from the storm because the boat was small," Kokh shared. "We were incredibly surprised because we never anticipated seeing polar bears this far south. At this time of year, they should already be on the sea ice and typically on Wrangel Island."
The weather station on Kolyuchin was deserted in the early 1990s following the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Due to safety concerns, Kokh chose to utilize a drone to photograph the bears, gradually acclimating them to the device before getting closer. During his observations, he noted that some bears had entered the decaying buildings. This unusual behavior may reflect changes in polar bear habits, potentially linked to broader environmental shifts impacting their Arctic habitat.
"I realised that it was a perfect setting for photography, because these houses are super photogenic, they are old and ruined, and animals looking out of these houses, is a perfect picture," he explains. "And the weather was terrible, [there was] wind and rain and fog, which is also very good for photography! So everything came together."
One remarkable shot features a bear at the entrance of a weather station, while another captures a bear gazing out of a window. Titled "House of Bears," this photograph earned Kokh the esteemed Wildlife Photographer of the Year award, presented annually by the Natural History Museum in London. "It's the best picture I've ever taken, and I think I won't be able to repeat it, ever," he confesses.
