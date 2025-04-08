Kryvyi Rih Mourns Victims Of Russia's April 4 Missile Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, people say farewell to the victims of the Russian missile strike on April 4. Among the victims were three-year-old Tymofiy, who died from injuries in the hospital, seven-year-old Arina, and her grandfather, Serhiy.

A video of Tymofiy's funeral was shared on Facebook by Pershyi Kryvorizkyi.

“Three-year-old Tymofiy died from injuries sustained in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih on April 4. The boy and his grandmother were near the explosion site. Doctors fought for his life, but the child died in the hospital from his injuries,” the report reads.

The media outlet also reported on the funeral of Arina and Serhiy Samodin. According to Suspilne , citing the principal of the gymnasium where Arina was a second-grader, two other students, Radyslav and Herman, also lost their lives in the Russian missile attack. The boys were buried on April 7

Arina's four-year-old brother, who was with her and their grandfather on the playground during the strike, remains in serious condition in the hospital.

Serhiy Samodin, 67, dedicated his life to serving in the State Emergency Service.

As reported, on April 7, Kryvyi Rih bid farewell to five other victims of the missile strike: nine-year-old Herman Tripolets, 56-year-old Viktoria Holovko, 15-year-old Alina Kutsenko, 15-year-old Danylo Nikitskyi, and seven-year-old Radislav Yatsko.

The missile strike, which targeted a residential area, claimed the lives of 20 people, including nine children.