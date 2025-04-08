UN: Almost 400,000 Syrian Refugees Returned To Their Country

DAMASCUS, April 8 (NNN-PRENSA LATINA) - The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on Monday that at least 372,000 displaced Syrians returned to their country from neighboring countries.

The UN agency stated that this figure includes those who returned from Jordan, Türkiye, Lebanon, and Iraq, from the overthrow of the government of President Bashar al-Assad on Dec 8 to April 3.

Some 52,000 Syrians returned from Jordan, which means an average of 372 returnees per day compared to 180 refugees in the previous weeks.

The report indicated that more than one million internally displaced people (IDPs) had returned to their homes in Syria until March 27.

The Syria Response Coordinators Group revealed that the return movement is slow and faces many difficulties, and the numbers remain lower than expected.

Over the last 13 years, Syria witnessed the largest displacement crisis globally, where around six million Syrians took refuge in neighboring countries such as Türkiye, Lebanon, and Jordan, in addition to European nations, while seven million are displaced inside the country. - NNN-PRENSA LATINA