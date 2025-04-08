403
US intelligence cautions of Russian press ‘threat’
(MENAFN) A newly released US intelligence report claims that Russia is using various tactics, including state media outlet RT, to shape public opinion and fuel division within the United States.
The allegations were outlined in the 2025 Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community, which was made public on Tuesday. The report, which represents the collective findings of American intelligence agencies, accuses Moscow of engaging in influence operations to undermine US democracy, weaken support for Ukraine, and challenge Washington’s global leadership.
According to the document, Russia employs "troll farms" that spread information through fake accounts, as well as RT, which allegedly works to covertly manipulate public discourse, exacerbate domestic tensions, and engage with American audiences while concealing its ties to the Kremlin.
The report also reiterates previous claims that Russia has interfered in US elections—an accusation Moscow has repeatedly denied. It suggests that, regardless of whether such efforts impact election results, they serve Russia’s broader goal of eroding trust in the integrity of the US electoral system.
The threat assessment comes as US President Donald Trump’s administration is working to improve relations with Russia and negotiate a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine conflict. On Monday, Russian and American officials held 12-hour talks in Saudi Arabia, agreeing to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which allows for the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods in exchange for easing restrictions on Russian food and fertilizer trade.
The report follows the Biden administration’s September 2024 decision to impose new sanctions on Russian media, accusing them of interfering in US democracy. Then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed that RT was operating as a "de facto arm" of Russian intelligence. Moscow condemned the sanctions as an attack on free speech.
Earlier this month, American journalist Ben Swann, who previously led RT’s US operations, called on the Trump administration to lift these restrictions, arguing that they violate the constitutional right to free speech and press.
