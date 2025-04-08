403
Putin highlights Russian strategies for Arctic
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has highlighted the country's future goals for the Arctic, focusing on resource extraction and infrastructure development, while stressing the importance of environmental care. Speaking at the International Arctic Forum in Murmansk, Putin emphasized Russia's leadership in the region and called for cooperative efforts with all Arctic nations, as well as global stakeholders. He also discussed the military implications of Arctic development and referenced US President Donald Trump’s past proposals to acquire Greenland from Denmark.
Putin noted that Russia’s plans involve both economic and industrial growth, with significant investments in infrastructure. However, he expressed concern over the decline in international cooperation, particularly with Western countries, who have opted for confrontation by halting economic and scientific exchanges with Russia. This shift has undermined collaborative efforts on climate and environmental protection, areas where the Arctic Council was once instrumental.
He also touched upon geopolitical tensions, including the US's historical interest in annexing Greenland, dating back to the 1860s, and stated that it should not be dismissed as merely the latest administration’s rhetoric but seen as part of a long-standing strategy.
