All Set For Fishing Exhibition At Old Doha Port
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Old Doha Port has completed all preparations for the inaugural edition of the Fishing Exhibition, from April 9-12 at Mina Park, south of Mina District.
The four-day event promises a blend of tradition and innovation, featuring over 30 local and regional fishing brands, hands-on experiences, live maritime performances, and a thrilling fishing competition.
Open daily from 4–9pm, the event is free and family-friendly, inviting sea lovers, fishing enthusiasts, and curious explorers to dive into Qatar's seafaring legacy at the heart of the country's most iconic maritime harbour.
Visitors can expect a lively outdoor atmosphere with a curated mix of food and beverage outlets, offering local favourites and coastal-inspired cuisine. Highlights include popular spots like Raseef Regag, known for its traditional Qatari street bites, and Société, a modern twist on café-style dining by the sea.
Final exhibitors include top industry names such as International Spearfishing Academy, Ain Sinan Marine, Nomadik Hub, Al Sabana Fishing, Silver Fish, and World Marine Center, showcasing everything from traditional fishing tools to state-of-the-art marine gear.
Engineer Mohammed Abdullah al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port, stated:“This event is a celebration of our community and its deep-rooted maritime heritage and craftsmanship. In addition, it marks the start of the fishing season by showcasing the latest innovations in fishing alongside time-honored tools and traditions. With a strong lineup of local exhibitors, the event offers a one-stop shop for everything fishing, whether you're a seasoned professional or a passionate hobbyist. Old Doha Port is proud to host this unique experience, where heritage meets modernity, and the community comes together to celebrate a shared love for the sea.”
