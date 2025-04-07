Macron Says Opposes Any Displacement, Annexation In Gaza, West Bank
Cairo: French President Emmanuel Macron said on a visit to Cairo on Monday that he was strongly opposed to any displacement or annexation in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
"This would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including Israel," he said as he met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
