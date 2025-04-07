403
General Strike In West Bank In Condemnation Of Gaza Genocide
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, April 7 (KUNA) -- A general strike occurred in the West Bank's towns, camps, and cities to express condemnation of the ongoing genocide occurring in the Gaza Strip.
The strike, launched via the youth through social media, brought life to a standstill, halting work in private and public institutions as well as schools and universities.
There were calls for confrontation with the Israeli occupation forces.
Palestinian factions, which adopted the strike, protested the crimes carried out by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, which led to the deaths and wounding of tens of thousands as well as the destruction of Gaza. (end)
