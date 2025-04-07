Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prosecutors want death sentence for suspected CEO murderer

2025-04-07 04:11:22
(MENAFN) The US Department of Justice is seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Tuesday that Mangione's premeditated murder of Thompson, a father of two, was a shocking and cold-blooded act of violence.

Mangione allegedly stalked Thompson before shooting him on a Manhattan street on December 4, 2024. Bondi described the killing as an act of political violence, citing a manifesto Mangione wrote expressing his anger with the US healthcare system.

Mangione was arrested on December 9 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a manhunt. President Donald Trump had previously directed the Department of Justice to pursue the death penalty for particularly severe crimes, including those involving lethal violence.

