Agricultural Sector Achieves 6.9% Economic Growth - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's agricultural sector demonstrated economic growth, contributing 6.9 percent to the national economy last year, according to the Department of Statistics (DoS).

A report released by the department on Sunday highlighted a "strong" performance in the fourth quarter, with a notable 8.4 percent increase in GDP, marking a new phase of momentum in agricultural development, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

The growth aligns with the Royal Vision for Economic Modernisation and supports the National Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture, which focuses on strengthening both crop and livestock production.

The sector's success has been driven by increased investment, enhanced support for agricultural cooperatives, and the organisation of specialised exhibitions that foster innovation and knowledge sharing.

A key indicator of progress is the rise in agricultural exports, which surged from JD1.1 billion in 2023 to over JD1.5 billion in 2024, reflecting a 39 per cent increase.

To sustain this positive trend, the government has prioritised the development of production and supply chains through strategic public-private partnerships.

These initiatives have not only helped manage surplus production but have also facilitated the establishment of 20 new food processing factories, further bolstering the sector's infrastructure.

A separate study by the DoS revealed that agriculture, through its interconnected sectors, now influences 23.5 per cent of the national economy, a significant milestone for the industry.

Additionally, 27 per cent of the Kingdom's agricultural output is exported, underscoring the sector's increasing international competitiveness.

The figures also indicate that 52 per cent of agricultural inputs are locally sourced, showcasing the resilience of the sector and its capacity to withstand external economic challenges.