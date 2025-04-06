Two-Day Chintan Shivir On Social Justice And Empowerment To Kick Off In Dehradun

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, April 6 (IANS) The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is organising a two-day Chintan Shivir 2025, starting from 7th April in the city.

During the two-day National Review Conference, an array of domain experts and stakeholders from across the country will undertake a comprehensive assessment of key social justice and welfare initiatives.

This event aims to foster convergence, improve coordination between the Centre and States, and ensure effective and inclusive delivery of government services at the grassroots level.

The main agenda of discussion at the Chintan Shivir is the vision and mission of the Ministry, which is centered around human dignity, rights-based support, and equal opportunity.

Discussions will also explore state-level innovations, successful community-based models, and ways to strengthen Centre-State collaboration for impactful policy implementation.

The Conference will be chaired by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar, along with Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B. L. Verma.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will also attend the event. In addition, 21 Ministers from various States and Union Territories are expected to attend.

The event will witness the participation of senior officials from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, State Departments of Social Welfare, and heads of Development and Finance Corporations.

The focus of Chintan Shivir 2025 is to advance the Ministry's mission of building a just and inclusive society by addressing barriers to social, educational, and economic empowerment. Deliberations will emphasise strategies to enhance access to quality education for marginalised groups, promote skill-building, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Special attention will be given to ensuring the dignity, rehabilitation, and inclusion of communities such as persons with disabilities, senior citizens, transgender persons, sanitation workers, and those facing homelessness or begging.

"The conference will conclude with reflections from State and Union Territory Ministers, reinforcing the Government's commitment to creating a society where every individual - regardless of caste, age, gender or ability - has the opportunity to thrive," said an official statement.