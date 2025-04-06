Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Speaker Attends Opening Of 150Th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly In Tashkent

Azerbaijani Speaker Attends Opening Of 150Th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly In Tashkent


2025-04-06 05:07:18
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova took part in the opening ceremony of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

At the opening event, Senate Speaker of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, IPU President Tulia Akson, and Secretary General Martin Chungong addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of the topics on the Assembly's agenda.

Speaker Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech during the Assembly and is also holding bilateral meetings with heads of parliaments from various countries on the sidelines of the event.

MENAFN06042025000195011045ID1109394966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search