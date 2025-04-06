Azerbaijani Speaker Attends Opening Of 150Th Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly In Tashkent
At the opening event, Senate Speaker of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, IPU President Tulia Akson, and Secretary General Martin Chungong addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of the topics on the Assembly's agenda.
Speaker Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech during the Assembly and is also holding bilateral meetings with heads of parliaments from various countries on the sidelines of the event.
