BTC/USD Today 03/4: Rallies Into Tariff Announcement (Chart)
- Bitcoin initially pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Wednesday, as the world waits to see what's going to happen with the tariff announcement. After all, the“liberation day” that Donald Trump promised is coming, and that will have a major influence on risk appetite around the world. Remember, Bitcoin cannot function in a world that is based on fear and massive risk aversion.
The technical analysis for Bitcoi is somewhat neutral at the moment but depending on the timeframe that you are looking at, things may not be as clear. After all, shorter-term traders are probably looking at Bitcoin through the prism of a flat in neutral market with nowhere to be. Longer-term traders obviously see it as extraordinarily bullish, especially over the last 10 years or so, and intermediate traders look at Bitcoin as falling apart as we have dropped all the way from the $110,000 region.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat being said, in the short term I think we will continue to see a lot of questions asked of the ability for Bitcoin to continue to strengthen, but we need to get past the $90,000 level to get excited. That were to happen, then I think you have a situation where you probably see traders start to pile into the market due to“FOMO.” With this being the case, I think that's the key for bullish traders going forward. If we don't get that, then we probably continue to go back and forth as there's no real catalyst to getting overly bullish.Ready to trade daily Bitcoin forecast ? Here are the best MT4 crypto brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment