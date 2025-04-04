Headliners: Monumental Sports & Entertainment's AJ Jones

MENAFN - PRovoke) In our Headliners series of conversations, we get under the skin of PR and communications leaders around the world who have made PRovoke Media headlines recently, uncovering the risks they have taken in their career, the people, brands and work they admire, their advice for industry newbies, and their guilty pleasures.In this week's Q&A, we speak to AJ Jones , who recently joined Monumental Sports & Entertainment - which owns the NHL's Washington Capitals, NBA's Washington Wizards, WNBA's Washington Mystics and the Capital One Arena - as chief strategic and corporate communications officer.

What's the biggest career risk you've ever taken? How did it work out?



As I reflect on my career, there are a number of risks associated with each opportunity that has been presented to me. That said, I believe the“biggest” in terms of potential impact on the trajectory of my career was choosing to attend Iowa State University (ISU) for my undergraduate education. I went Ames, Iowa from Houston, Texas, as first generation and low-income student. I did not have any family or friends there beforehand, but I believe it was important for me to leave home and go as far as my education would take me. Today, many of the relationships, professional networks, mentors, and foundational opportunities disproportionately came from ISU and being connected to Iowa.



What's the biggest creative risk you've ever taken?



After working on Capitol Hill, and honing my public policy, communications, business acumen and professional networks, I sought to pursue my long-standing career ambition to be a c-suite executive. However, given that I started my career in government, I needed to creatively craft my corporate experiences to cut across a number of business disciplines and industry verticals. As such, I knew my career focus had to lean more heavily on skill-set acquisition and high-impact opportunities vs tenured service opportunities. This meant I had to accelerate my corporate and executive learnings and seek positions that were deemed high-risk/high rewards early in my career.



What do you think are the most important character traits for a great PR person?



I have had a number of great mentors in my life who have guided my development and positioned me be involved in historical moments. As such, there are seven traits that I would share: 1) focus on being trusted advisor vs the smartest person in the room, 2) identify issues and people to be in service to and when you find them serve from a place of humility vs attribution, 3) lift as you climb, 4) manners maketh man (person), 5) give thanks and appreciation to others at all-times, 6) be unflappable and focused when being given or delivering difficult news, and 7) be comfortable taking educated risks.



Which company or organization do you most admire in terms of PR, branding or reputation management?



It goes without saying that I admire all of the companies/organizations I have worked with/for previously are on the list. Of course, I admire Monumental Sports and Entertainment, we are the best at what we do. I also believe in“stocking where I shop or engage.” As such, I would list BMW, Hermes, SpringHill, Hublot, LVMH, Breitling, Zegna, Salesforce, Charles King-MACRO, American Express-Centurion, Netflix, and Samsung, to name a few.



Which individual, in any field, do you think exemplifies outstanding leadership or communication skills?



Five of my mentors come to mind: 1) Benard J. Tyson (Kaiser Permanente, 2) Dr. George A. Jackson (Iowa State University), 3) Mellody Louise Hobson (Ariel Investments), 4) James E. Clyburn (Member of Congress), and 5) Robin Lynn Washington ( Salesforce and Alphabet).



What's the best campaign you've seen recently?



I would rather highlight two that have shaped my current thinking about campaigns: Procter & Gamble's The Look Campaign, and Procter & Gamble's Like a Girl Campaign. Major shout out to my friend and colleague Damon Jones (yes, we are both African American with the same last name but not related).



Is there an industry trend or discussion you think is over-rated or exaggerated or just plain stupid?



Ask me this question in five years.



What's one piece of advice you'd give to someone entering the PR industry today?



Remember, acknowledge and honor those who came before you through your deeds and actions.



What's your guilty pleasure when you need to unwind from the high pressure of PR?



Listening to live music with a friend and having a tall cold glass of cranberry juice with a lime and no ice.