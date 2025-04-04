403
An Example Of Compassion, Brotherhood
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) An initiative by the Center for Indian Community (CIC) Volunteer Team, which started by distributing Iftar kits to about 50 workers years ago, grew into a movement that served nearly 3,000 people daily during the recent Ramadan.
By identifying and assisting needy workers living in remote labour camps across Qatar, the team has set an inspiring example of compassion and brotherhood. With the support of the CIC Public Service Wing, the team had around 150 volunteers distribute Iftar kits.
They also provided Suhoor meals to approximately 800 individuals and distributed essential food materials to over 300 workers during Ramadan, ensuring that the holy month was truly meaningful for those in need.
Many needy individuals live in remote areas far from Doha, such as Karana, Jeryan, and Abu Nakhla, as well as in isolated pockets of Doha and Wakrah, a CIC statement said. Reaching out to them and engaging in communication is a challenging task, but the CIC team took it upon themselves to fulfil this humanitarian mission.
The initiative was launched when years ago, CIC Social Wing officials noticed the struggles of a few workers in the Industrial Area who lacked the means to break their fast. News of their efforts spread rapidly among labour camps, leading to a surge in calls and messages from workers in need. This marked the beginning of CIC's active involvement in Iftar distribution.
This year, from the very first day of Ramadan, the CIC, Women India, and Youth Forum volunteers, under volunteer captain Siddique Vengara's leadership, were actively involved in distributing Iftar kits. Prior to Ramadan, the team conducted a detailed study of various regions, ensuring that their assistance reached the most deserving individuals in a well-organised manner. From Al Khor to Abu Samra, their efforts have been systematic and far-reaching.
The initiative was supported by numerous other organisations, including TWA, IT Team, ITPN, FC Bidda, QAID, Ansar Alumni, MES Alumni, MES Women, Wahab, Pravasi Welfare Association, Qatar Mallu Volunteers, Qatar Malayali Volunteers, Indian Qatar Pravasi Association, Qatar Valapattanam Community, Chakkarakkoottam, as well as various business establishments, local and regional associations, and both expatriate and local well-wishers.
