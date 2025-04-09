403
BTC/USD Forex Signal Today 07/04: Sharp Fall (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 27th March was not triggered. Today's BTC/USD SignalsRisk 0.50% per trade.Trades must be entered prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday Trade Ideas
- Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $73,620, $72,095, or $71,529. Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
- Go short entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $76,593, $79,599, or $81,386. Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high. Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.
There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin or the US Dollar.
