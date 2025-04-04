Bangladesh Records 13 More Dengue Cases

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, April 4 (IANS) Bangladesh has recorded 13 more dengue cases, pushing the total number of vector-borne infections to 1,890 this year, local media reported.

The country registered the fresh infections in the past 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), two cases were reported in Dhaka Division and 11 in Barishal Division.

Dengue has claimed 13 lives in the country this year, while 55 people were under treatment for the vector-borne infection at the hospitals across the nation.

Last year, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people, a report in Dhaka Tribune said.

According to the recent World Health Organisation South-East Asia Region Epidemiological bulletin, the total number of dengue cases in Bangladesh is higher compared to 2024.

According to the bulletin, in 2025, at least 1,822 dengue cases and 16 dengue-related deaths were reported, a 123 per cent increase in the number of infections and a 59 per cent increase in the number of deaths compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

During March 3-9, around 70 new dengue cases were reported in Bangladesh, a 12.9 per cent increase compared to 62 cases reported during the previous week.

Newspaper Prothom Alo reported there was a significant surge in dengue cases in November 2024.

Public health experts, physicians, and entomologists claimed that effective measures to prevent dengue were lacking, and the medical system was not overhauled either.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, has emerged as a serious public health concern in Bangladesh. It is primarily transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.